FINANCIAL ARMOR FOR LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY ARRIVES IN GROUNDBREAKING GUIDE
LGBTQ+ individuals confront financial landscapes riddled with unseen obstacles. Medical debt from denied gender-affirming care devastates households. Mortgage applications face unexplained rejections despite impeccable credentials. Workplace discrimination quietly erases lifetime earnings. Truesdell dismantles these systemic failures with surgical precision, transforming complex legal and financial concepts into accessible action plans.
The guide delivers specialized defenses against economic injustice. Readers master medical bill negotiation tactics to combat predatory billing. They discover estate planning strategies shielding partners from hostile relatives. Debt consolidation blueprints leverage community-specific credit unions. Each chapter equips readers to document discrimination, demand fair treatment, and build unshakeable financial foundations.
Truesdell's approach blends compassionate storytelling with tactical clarity. His writing carries the warmth of a trusted mentor and the sharpness of a seasoned strategist. Real narratives anchor every lesson – a transgender educator deploying emergency fund tactics after job loss, a gay couple using tenancy agreements to protect their home. The prose resonates with lived experience, avoiding jargon while delivering sophisticated financial warfare tools.
Proud Wealth: Building Security in an Unequal System will be available shortly at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop, and other major online retailers. Physical editions will stock shelves at Target, Walmart, and independent bookstores globally.
About Gregory Truesdell:
Gregory Truesdell is a Certified Financial Planner and economic justice advocate with 15 years' frontline experience serving LGBTQ+ communities. His work combines trauma-informed financial coaching with expertise in discrimination-related wealth gaps. Featured in major publications for his innovative approaches, Truesdell develops community wealth initiatives that bypass traditional exclusionary systems.
