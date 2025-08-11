Qstay Marks 4 Years With $18M Revenue, Industry-Leading Metrics, And Strategic Pivot Into Global Hospitality Platform

Qstay beachfront penthouse with complimentary digital access to nearby beach resorts

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Qstay, a next-generation hospitality company, is celebrating its 4th anniversary with record-breaking results and a strategic pivot that positions it for global scale. In 2024, Qstay generated $18 million in revenue, delivering industry-leading performance with an ADR of nearly $300 and RevPAR exceeding $200 - among the highest in the short-term rental sector.Over the past four years, Qstay has hosted over 100,000 guests, maintained 4.8+ ratings across major booking platforms, and earned top rankings on Airbnb and Booking - setting new benchmarks for quality, consistency, and profitability in the fragmented short-term rental market.Now entering a transformative new phase, Qstay is evolving into a hospitality platform that empowers multiple-property owners and local operators to scale like branded players. This new model bridges the gap between the predictability of hotels and the freedom of the short-term rental market.The platform has already partnered with dedicated cleaning and maintenance companies and approved suppliers operating to Qstay's hotel-style standards, while onboarding local short-term rental operators. Qstay currently operates in four markets across three countries and is actively onboarding additional multi-property owners and STR operators seeking to boost revenues, streamline operations, and leverage a proven brand.“We're building a next-generation hospitality platform - delivering hotel-style consistency in the chaotic world of short-term rentals, while empowering multiple-property owners and local operators to scale like branded players,” said Artur Khayrullin, CEO of Qstay.“Our platform is the bridge between the predictability of hotels and the freedom of the short-term rental market.”With an operational model that delivers 1.4x higher occupancy and 1.3x higher RevPAR than competitors, Qstay is now preparing for expansion into additional Middle Eastern cities, Europe, and the U.S. in the coming years.About QstayFounded in 2020, Qstay is redefining hospitality by combining the consistency of hotels with the flexibility of short-term rentals. Leveraging advanced technology, design-led spaces, and a partner-first model, Qstay enables multiple-property owners and operators to deliver exceptional guest experiences and achieve superior financial performance.

