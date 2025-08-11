NASFM HONORS FIRE CHIEF TODD PARKER FOR EXCELLENCE IN EMERGENCY RESPONSE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "NASFM commends Chief Parker for his outstanding service and professionalism," said Phil Oakes, chief of Operations and Training, National Association of State Fire Marshals. "His commitment to education, awareness and training showcases how even unfortunate incidents can teach us and serve as a model for all emergency and first responders dedicated to protecting their communities."

Chief Parker expertly commanded the response to an April 3, 2024, CO2 release in Sulphur, Louisiana. Under his direction, responders followed established NASFM emergency response protocols, including identifying the source and substance, establishing a perimeter and working directly with the pipeline operator to ensure community safety.

Chief Parker's preparedness was enhanced by his recent completion of NASFM's Pipeline Emergencies online training, which includes general course on pipeline incident response as well as specialized courses on managing CO2 pipeline emergencies. Prior to the incident, he also had participated in operator briefings related to CO2 characteristics and initial response protocols.

In addition to promoting local readiness, Chief Parker regularly shares his experience across the firefighting community by participating in the ExxonMobil-sponsored HazMat Liquid & CO2 Pipeline and Industrial Fire Emergencies trainings . These trainings are conducted four times annually at Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service's (TEEX) Brayton Fire Training Field in College Station, Texas. To date, these trainings have provided nearly 650 volunteer and municipal firefighters and emergency response officials from across the country with advanced training that includes managing simulated pipeline releases.

"It is a true honor to receive NASFM's Leadership in Incident Response Award. I share this recognition with all Calcasieu Parish first responders who work tirelessly to protect our community," said Chief Parker. "Pipelines provide critical services to our communities, and we all play a role in keeping them safe. Collaboration between operators, regulators and industry groups is critical for safety. By sharing information and training together, we close gaps and make our communities more secure. I commend the men and women of NASFM for their hard work and sacrifice in championing this vital partnership."

First responders are encouraged to continue to train and learn about how to respond to pipeline emergencies. Online training is available at: .

