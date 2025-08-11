Brandone Welcomes JT Thiessen As New Partner To Accelerate Service Brand Growth
"As part of a key strategic initiative, BrandONE is focused on bolstering our systems and processes to better serve the home service verticals. JT's experience as Chief Development Officer at Home Franchise Concepts and more recently with Rolling Suds makes him the perfect fit to lead this effort. His expertise in managing a diverse portfolio of 16 service brands has resulted in game-changing recruitment outcomes and an unwavering commitment to sustainable, unit-level growth.
"JT's ability to drive results across such a large scale of brands, coupled with his impeccable reputation for quality growth, will be instrumental in advancing our strategic goals. We're excited to have him join BrandONE and continue our legacy of delivering exceptional results for our franchise brand partners."
Thiessen brings over two decades of franchise leadership experience to BrandONE, with a track record of building high-performing franchise systems and delivering scalable, sustainable growth across diverse industries.
JT Thiessen remarked: "I've long admired the team at BrandONE and have deep respect for both their mission and the client-first professionalism with which they pursue it. I'm honored to have been given the opportunity to join this powerhouse as a partner and look forward to bringing my passion for building first-in-class franchise brands to the table as we continue to grow."
About BrandONE
BrandONE is a franchise development consultancy that helps high-potential brands scale with precision and purpose. The firm partners with franchisors and private equity-backed systems to drive quality growth through strategic planning, lead generation, recruitment, and operational readiness. With a track record of building standout franchise systems, BrandONE combines real-world experience with a client-first approach to deliver measurable, unit-level results. Learn more at
