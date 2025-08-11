Graphene Market To Grow At 27.5% CAGR By 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$560 million
|Market size forecast
|$2.3 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 27.5% from 2025 to 2030
|Segments covered
|Product Type, Grade, Form, Production Method, Application, End Use, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA)
|Countries covered
|The U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain and Argentina
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- In the electronics sector, the use of graphene is increasing due to its conductivity and flexibility. These properties enable the development of flexible displays, high-speed transistors, and energy-efficient sensors.
- Graphene's biocompatibility and surface functionalization potential create lucrative opportunities in biomedicine, including drug delivery systems, biosensors, and antimicrobial coatings.
- Graphene-enhanced asphalt and cement are gaining popularity in real-world construction projects. For example, Directa Plus has partnered with road authorities in Italy and the U.K. to build longer-lasting, crack-resistant roads using graphene.
Emerging startups:
Granode Materials: Sweden-based Granode Materials develops silicon-graphene anode material to create lighter and compact lithium-ion batteries that exhibit faster charging durability. The anode material is economical, recyclable, and energy efficient. It is also compatible with commercial production techniques, enabling businesses to improve EV performance.
Avadain: Avadain uses improved electrochemical exfoliation and expansion in a hydrogen atmosphere to fabricate large flake graphene. Graphite is exfoliated into nearly defect-free graphene flakes with minimal structural oxidation through the chemisorption of reducing hydrogen. Its uses, cover a wide range of industries, including batteries, electronics, aviation, EVs and environmental cleanup.
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The global market for graphene is projected to grow from $560 million in 2024 to $2.3 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period.
- The factors driving the growth of the graphene market include:
- Fexible and wearable electronics. Demand for high-performance energy storage systems. Growth of the EV and aerospace sectors.
- The challenges in the graphene market include:
- Technological complexity and integration barriers. High production costs and scalability issues.
- The opportunities include:
- Growing demand for thermal management and EMI shielding for electronics. Rising potential in the construction and infrastructure sectors. Growing opportunities in the healthcare sector.
- The global market for graphene is segmented into:
- Product Type: Graphene oxide, graphene nanoplatelets, reduced graphene oxide, few layer graphene, single-layer graphene, and graphene films. Grade: Industrial grade and research grade. Form: Powder, film, and dispersion. Production Method: Mechanical exfoliation, liquid phase exfoliation, chemical vapor deposition, and electrochemical exfoliation. Application: Lithium-ion batteries, supercapacitors, composites, flexible displays and touchscreens, anti-corrosion coatings, biosensors, and high-frequency transistors. End Use: Energy, transportation, electronics, healthcare, chemical and materials, and construction. Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
- Energy end-use accounts for the largest share of the graphene landscape due to the rapid adoption of graphene-enhanced anodes for Li-ion batteries, hydrogen fuel cell membranes, and electrode materials for supercapacitors.
- The Asia-Pacific region holds the highest market share driven by state-backed industrial policy and a large domestic demand base across energy storage, consumer electronics, transportation, and construction, especially in China, India, Japan and South Korea.
