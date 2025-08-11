Graphene Market To Grow At 27.5% CAGR By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “As industries embrace graphene for its unmatched strength, conductivity, and sustainability potential, the material is reshaping everything from batteries and electronics to aerospace and healthcare. This transformation is driven by better production methods, lower costs, and a growing demand for high-performance, eco-friendly solutions.” Boston, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research,“ Global Graphene Market ” is projected to grow from $694.4 million in 2025 to reach $2.3 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.5% from 2025 through 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of the graphene market, which is segmented by product type, grade, form, production method, application, and end-use. It identifies growing opportunities for graphene in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, and Argentina. The report also provides regional insights covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Presented in a clear and accessible format, it includes tables and figures that illustrate historical trends, current market conditions, and future projections. This report is particularly relevant today due to the rising global demand for clean energy and sustainable technologies. Graphene plays a crucial role in advancing energy storage solutions like lithium-ion batteries and supercapacitors, which are vital for electrifying mobility. In transportation, the need for lightweight, multifunctional materials is driving graphene's use in composites that enhance fuel efficiency and performance. Additionally, green building and smart city initiatives are boosting the adoption of graphene-enhanced concrete and asphalt, improving durability, thermal conductivity, and mechanical strength in modern infrastructure. The factors driving the market's growth include: Flexible and Wearable Electronics: Graphene's flexibility, conductivity, and strength make it ideal for wearable tech like smartwatches, fitness bands, and electronic textiles. As demand for lightweight, bendable devices grows, graphene enables more advanced and durable designs in consumer electronics. Demand for High-Performance Energy Storage Systems: Graphene enhances batteries and supercapacitors by improving charge capacity, speed, and lifespan. With the global push for renewable energy and portable electronics, its role in efficient energy storage systems is becoming increasingly important. Electric Vehicle and Aerospace Sectors: In EVs and the aerospace sector, graphene is used for lightweight composites, better batteries, and heat management. Its strength and conductivity help improve performance, and reduce weight, in these fast-growing, tech-driven industries. Request a sample copy of the global market for graphene report . Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $560 million Market size forecast $2.3 billion Growth rate CAGR of 27.5% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Product Type, Grade, Form, Production Method, Application, End Use, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Countries covered The U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain and Argentina Market drivers

In the electronics sector, the use of graphene is increasing due to its conductivity and flexibility. These properties enable the development of flexible displays, high-speed transistors, and energy-efficient sensors.

Graphene's biocompatibility and surface functionalization potential create lucrative opportunities in biomedicine, including drug delivery systems, biosensors, and antimicrobial coatings.

Graphene-enhanced asphalt and cement are gaining popularity in real-world construction projects. For example, Directa Plus has partnered with road authorities in Italy and the U.K. to build longer-lasting, crack-resistant roads using graphene.

Granode Materials: Sweden-based Granode Materials develops silicon-graphene anode material to create lighter and compact lithium-ion batteries that exhibit faster charging durability. The anode material is economical, recyclable, and energy efficient. It is also compatible with commercial production techniques, enabling businesses to improve EV performance.

Avadain: Avadain uses improved electrochemical exfoliation and expansion in a hydrogen atmosphere to fabricate large flake graphene. Graphite is exfoliated into nearly defect-free graphene flakes with minimal structural oxidation through the chemisorption of reducing hydrogen. Its uses, cover a wide range of industries, including batteries, electronics, aviation, EVs and environmental cleanup.

The global market for graphene is projected to grow from $560 million in 2024 to $2.3 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period.

The challenges in the graphene market include:



Technological complexity and integration barriers. High production costs and scalability issues.

The opportunities include:



Growing demand for thermal management and EMI shielding for electronics.

Rising potential in the construction and infrastructure sectors. Growing opportunities in the healthcare sector.

The global market for graphene is segmented into:



Product Type: Graphene oxide, graphene nanoplatelets, reduced graphene oxide, few layer graphene, single-layer graphene, and graphene films.

Grade: Industrial grade and research grade.

Form: Powder, film, and dispersion.

Production Method: Mechanical exfoliation, liquid phase exfoliation, chemical vapor deposition, and electrochemical exfoliation.

Application: Lithium-ion batteries, supercapacitors, composites, flexible displays and touchscreens, anti-corrosion coatings, biosensors, and high-frequency transistors.

End Use: Energy, transportation, electronics, healthcare, chemical and materials, and construction. Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Energy end-use accounts for the largest share of the graphene landscape due to the rapid adoption of graphene-enhanced anodes for Li-ion batteries, hydrogen fuel cell membranes, and electrode materials for supercapacitors.

The Asia-Pacific region holds the highest market share driven by state-backed industrial policy and a large domestic demand base across energy storage, consumer electronics, transportation, and construction, especially in China, India, Japan and South Korea.

