Tulsa Dog Daycare Joins National Clear The Shelters Campaign To Host Big Pet Adoption Event
Your Dog's Best Days Pet Adoption Event
Your Dog's Best Days to Turn Facility into Adoption Center August 23rd, Offers Training Discounts and Vendor Goodie Bags for New Pet FamiliesWe're thrilled to be a Clear the Shelters partner and use our facility to make a difference in pet homelessness in Tulsa” - David Foster, Owner/Trainer at Your Dog's Best DaysTULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Your Dog's Best Days, Tulsa's top dog daycare and boarding facility , is participating in the national Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign with a community event on Saturday, August 23, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
The local business will transform its space into an adoption center, bringing professional pet care expertise together with the mission of finding homes for animals in need.
Event Details
Adoption Incentives:
- 15% off professional obedience training for all adopted dogs
- Goodie bags from local vendors for adopting families
- Facility tours of Your Dog's Best Days' veterinarian-recommended care model
Community Impact:
The event supports Clear the Shelters' mission to reduce pet overpopulation and promote responsible pet ownership. A portion of the event proceeds will go to local shelter partners.
Channel 2 News will be covering the adoption event to bring more visibility to the shelter animals and the community effort to support them.
Professional Support:
Your Dog's Best Days' fully certified staff (Pet First Aid and CPR certified) will be on hand to answer questions about dog care and how to integrate newly adopted pets into their homes.
Event Info
What: Clear the Shelters Day + End of Summer Dog Bash
When: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Where: Your Dog's Best Days, 6839 E 40th St., Tulsa, OK 74145,
RSVP: 918-727-7929
Media Coverage: Featured on Channel 2 News
About Clear the Shelters
Clear the Shelters is a national pet adoption campaign that has facilitated over 700,000 pet adoptions since its start. The annual campaign, held in August, brings together shelters, rescues, and community partners to promote pet adoption and animal welfare.
About Your Dog's Best Days
Your Dog's Best Days is Tulsa's premier dog daycare and boarding facility. We operate with industry-leading staff-to-dog ratios and a veterinarian-recommended rotation-based play model. We offer daycare, boarding, grooming, spa services, and professional training. We're known for our personalized care approach and secure environment. We serve busy professionals and families who prioritize their dogs' well-being and socialization.
We have:
- Over 10 years of professional dog training experience
- Separate play areas based on size, temperament, and play style
- Bonded, insured, and experienced staff
- Training services are integrated into our daycare programs
David Foster
Your Dog's Best Days
+1 918-727-7929
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment