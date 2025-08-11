MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Registering 34.0% CAGR | Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Reach USD 60.34 Billion by 2028 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global data analytics outsourcing market size was valued at USD 5,900 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 60,348 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 34.0% from 2021 to 2028.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 358 Pages) at:Driving FactorsRising amount of digital data production and complexity of consumer data fuel the growth of the global data analytics outsourcing market. On the other hand, several data security and privacy issues impede the growth to some extent. However, increased attention to social media platforms is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Market SegmentationThe global data analytics outsourcing market is analyzed across type, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the predictive segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2028. The prescriptive segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 37.2% throughout the forecast period.The key market players analyzed in the global data analytics outsourcing market report include Opera Solutions LLC, Capgemini, ZS Associates, Inc., Wipro Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Accenture, Mu Sigma, Inc., Fractal Analytics Ltd, and IBM Corporation. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Based on region, the region across North America garnered the major share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global data analytics outsourcing market. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 37.2% during the forecast period.Based on application, the sales analytics segment contributed to nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2028. Simultaneously, the supply chain analytics segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 35.1% from 2021 to 2028.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (358 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: /purchase-optionsCOVID-19 Scenario● The outbreak of the pandemic made policymakers, government agencies, and various other institutions across the world rely upon AI systems, Big Data analytics, and data analysis software to forecast and monitor the virus's spread in real time as well as classify COVID-19-fighting drugs. This, in turn, impacted the global data analytics outsourcing market positively.● This trend is likely to continue post-pandemic as well, since many businesses have switched to remote working and work from home modes.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:System Integration MarketSmart Water Management MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

