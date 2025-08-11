UAE: Doctors See A Sharp Rise In Heat-Related Illnesses During Summer

As the country experiences some of its most intense summer conditions in recent years, dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke are sending an increasing number of patients to emergency rooms.

The summer months are putting vulnerable groups, including outdoor workers, children, and the elderly, at heightened risk, say healthcare experts, who warn that climate change and prolonged heatwaves are making such cases more common and severe.

Recommended For You Look: Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal shine at 'Fantastic Four' world premiere

“We are seeing a noticeable rise in patients presenting with heat-related conditions at our ER,” said Dr. Slavica Vukovic, Specialist in Internal Medicine at RAK Hospital.“These typically include dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat rashes, and in more serious cases, heatstroke.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dr. Vukovic recalled one critical case involving a middle-aged outdoor worker who collapsed with a body temperature exceeding 40°C, showing signs of confusion and loss of consciousness, classic symptoms of heatstroke.“He required immediate hospitalization, cooling measures, and ICU monitoring. Thankfully, he recovered, but it was a stark reminder of how quickly heatstroke can escalate if not treated promptly,” she said.

Even the young and fit are not spared. Dr. Vukovic recounted a case of a young football player who collapsed during outdoor training in peak heat due to acute heat exhaustion.“This reinforces the importance of staying hydrated and avoiding strenuous activity during peak hours, even for healthy individuals.”

Dr. Boles Gobrial, General Practitioner at Aster Clinic, RAK, shared a similar experience, treating a 60-year-old diabetic and hypertensive man who arrived with severe dehydration and heatstroke. The patient required aggressive cooling, IV fluid resuscitation, and intensive monitoring to stabilize his condition.

Both doctors agree that cases have been steadily rising over the past few years, correlating with higher temperatures and longer heatwaves.“Patients often present with dehydration, heat exhaustion, sunstroke, and skin-related conditions,” said Dr. Gobrial.“Those with pre-existing conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and respiratory issues are hit hardest.”

Dr. Shamsa Lootah, Director of the Public Health Department at Emirates Health Services, noted that outdoor workers, children, and the elderly are particularly vulnerable due to their reduced ability to cope with extreme temperatures or occupational exposure to direct sunlight.

She emphasized preventive steps, such as drinking plenty of water, avoiding caffeinated and carbonated beverages, consuming water-rich fruits like watermelon and cucumber, and applying SPF 30 sunscreen every two hours.“Lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, sunglasses, and wide-brimmed hats can significantly reduce risk,” she added.

Doctors also urge the public to take early symptoms seriously, including dizziness, headaches, nausea, excessive sweating, and muscle cramps, and seek immediate medical attention before these progress to life-threatening heatstroke.

“Prevention is key,” Dr. Vukovic emphasized.“Stay hydrated, avoid peak heat hours, take frequent breaks in shaded or cool areas, and monitor vulnerable family members closely. Simple measures can save lives during the summer months.”