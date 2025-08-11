Dubai-Listed Amanat Holding Sells School Real Estate Asset For Dh435 Million

A leading healthcare and education listed investment company on Monday said it has sold real estate assets of North London Collegiate School for Dh453 million.

The Dubai-listed company Amanat Holding said that it sold the asset to an undisclosed third-party buyer who shall bear the value-added tax (VAT) and Dubai Land Department (DLD) fee.

It expects the transfer of the property and receipt of funds will take place in the third quarter of 2025.

Amanat Holding expects the sale to generate a gain for the company.

“The sale is in line with the company's strategic objective to create shareholder value and focus on core investments," it said in a statement, adding that the focus is on healthcare and education.

As the population of Dubai continues to grow exponentially, demand is growing for real estate assets related to education.

“Amanat remains focused on delivering value to shareholders, continuing with our monetisation plan for education,” Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman, Amanat, said after the first quarter results.

Amanat Holdings' revenues in the first quarter of 2025 grew by 13 per cent year-on-year to Dh240.7 million, driven by strong performance at education, which grew 23 per cent year-on-year.

[Correction: This article has been updated to accurately reflect the amount the property was sold for.]