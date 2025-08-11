Dubai Golf Error: Rayhan Thomas Misses Korn Ferry Tour Spot Khaleej Times

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas saw his hopes dashed at the $1 million Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse last week, not by his game, but by a stunning administrative error.

The 25-year-old, who turned professional in June 2024 and represents Dubai Creek Resort and Dubai Golf, had been allocated the first reserve spot for the Korn Ferry Tour event at Indian Creek Golf Club in Nebraska. His father, John, even flew in from Dubai to watch him compete.

Thomas waited patiently all Thursday, hoping for a last-minute withdrawal to open the door. It never came - or so it seemed. Ironically, four players did pull out, but only after they had begun their first rounds.

Phone Call Brings Shock News

Then came the twist. On the drive back to his U.S. base in Oklahoma, Thomas's phone rang nonstop. When he picked up, he learned the truth: a clerical error had cost him his place in the field.

South African MJ Daffue, who should have been listed as an alternate, was wrongly entered ahead of Thomas due to a ranking category misallocation. Daffue, 36, had earlier played the ISCO Championship on the PGA Tour under a medical exemption, which had expired. His ranking shifted to the Korn Ferry Tour, but a category reshuffle placed him higher than he was eligible for.

Thomas, ranked 107th, should have taken the final available spot. Instead, Daffue played and finished tied 39th with rounds of 67, 66, 73, and 72, earning $5,100 and moving up to 107th in the standings.

Speaking to Khaleej Times from the U.S., Thomas said:“Apparently, I will receive some spots as part of the compensation for the error. I am now placed 113 in the Points table. We will see how those conversations go along with my management.

Staying Focused Amid Setback

“It is obviously disappointing and one of those things that is unfortunate and out of my hands. Every week, at this time of the season, is very important. I will focus on my golf and, if I play well, everything will take care of itself.”

His father was equally pragmatic:“Rayhan needs to make the top 75 to make the Finals and retain his full card - he has four events left before the Korn Ferry Championship, and if he does well, none of this will matter. He is a strong lad, and let's hope so.”

This week, Thomas is confirmed as an entry for the $1 million Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron in Idaho. With the top 20 in the Korn Ferry Rankings at season's end earning PGA Tour cards for 2026, the stakes couldn't be higher.

Good luck to Rayhan, and let's hope this is a season-defining moment in a positive sense for him. He deserves it.

For the records, South African Christo Lamprech, won the tournament, earning $180,000 with rounds of 67, 67, 65 and 66 for a 72-hole total of 265, to be 19 under par. He moves up to 10th place in the Korn Ferry Rankings.

We thank Monday Q for their cooperation with this article.