Colombia Presidential Hopeful Senator Uribe Dies After Being Shot In June

Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe, who was shot in June, died after spending two months in intensive care and undergoing multiple surgeries, his wife announced early Monday morning.

"You will always be the love of my life. Thank you for a life full of love," Maria Claudia Tarazona wrote on her Instagram account. "Rest in peace, love of my life. I will take care of our children," she added.

Recommended For You Look: Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal shine at 'Fantastic Four' world premiere

Conservative Senator Miguel Uribe, 39, was speaking to supporters in the capital, Bogota, when a gunman shot him twice in the head and once in the knee.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He had been in intensive care since then, and undergone multiple surgeries. In recent weeks his relatives had welcomed progress in his care.

Authorities have arrested six suspects in the attack. They believe the 15-year-old shooter was a hired gun and that dissident members of the defunct FARC guerrilla group are behind the attack.

The government of leftist President Gustavo Petro initiated peace talks with the dissident group in mid 2024 in Venezuela, but the talks made little progress and have since been suspended.

Uribe was the favoured candidate of the right for the 2026 presidential elections. The attack in June stunned Colombia and raised fears of a return to the country's bloody past of political, cartel and paramilitary violence.