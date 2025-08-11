Air India Suspends Service On US Route From September 1

Air India announced on August 11 that it would suspend services between New Delhi and Washington D.C. in the US from September 1, 2025.

In a statement sent to the media, and published by PTI, the airline said that the suspension is "due to a combination of operational factors".

Air India last month started retrofitting 26 of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft. As a result, its fleet is sustaining a shortage of vehicles "at least until the end of 2026."

The statement also cites the ongoing closure of Pakistan's airspace as a complexity that impacts long-haul flight routes.

Customers who have already purchased tickets on this sector will be "offered alternative travel arrangements, including rebooking on other flights or full refunds, as per their individual preferences," said the airline.

Other routes to Washington D.C. from Delhi are operational. Air India has one-stop flights via New York, Newark, Chicago and San Francisco, as they partner with local airlines. This means customers can check their bags through to their final destination of Washington D.C. if they opt for these routes.