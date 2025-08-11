Several Injured As Explosion Reported At US Steel Plant, Say Local Media

Multiple people were injured on Monday after an explosion at a steel plant in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, where fire crews could be seen battling flames as heavy smoke rose from the facility, according to CBS News and other local news reports.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro posted on social media platform X that his administration was in touch with local officials in Clairton, Pennsylvania, as they responded to the explosion.

"The scene is still active, and folks nearby should follow the direction of local authorities," he wrote, asking readers to join him in prayer for the Clairton community.