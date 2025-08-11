Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Several Injured As Explosion Reported At US Steel Plant, Say Local Media

Several Injured As Explosion Reported At US Steel Plant, Say Local Media


2025-08-11 02:24:04
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Multiple people were injured on Monday after an explosion at a steel plant in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, where fire crews could be seen battling flames as heavy smoke rose from the facility, according to CBS News and other local news reports.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro posted on social media platform X that his administration was in touch with local officials in Clairton, Pennsylvania, as they responded to the explosion.

Recommended For You Look: Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal shine at 'Fantastic Four' world premiere

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"The scene is still active, and folks nearby should follow the direction of local authorities," he wrote, asking readers to join him in prayer for the Clairton community.

MENAFN11082025000049011007ID1109913539

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search