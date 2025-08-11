Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Georgina Rodriguez Announces Engagement To Football Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

2025-08-11 02:24:03
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Finally, Georgina Rodriguez and football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will tie the knot, as the model broke the news of their engagement on Monday.

In a surprise post, the model posted a photo of her hand adorned with a large ring, captioned simply "Yes, I do. In this life and in all my lives."

Take a look:

