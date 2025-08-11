Georgina Rodriguez Announces Engagement To Football Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo
Finally, Georgina Rodriguez and football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will tie the knot, as the model broke the news of their engagement on Monday.
In a surprise post, the model posted a photo of her hand adorned with a large ring, captioned simply "Yes, I do. In this life and in all my lives."
Take a look:
