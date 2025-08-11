UAE Announces Accident-Free Day: How Drivers Can Get 4 Black Points Removed

As summer vacations come to an end and UAE gets ready to go back to school, the Ministry of Interior has declared August 25, 2025 - the start of the new academic year- as 'A Day Without Accidents'.

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) will conduct this initiative in coordination with all police departments across the country. It falls annually on the day that children across the nation go back to school, aiming to increase safety on the road as traffic surges after a gap of two months due to summer vacations.

In order to incentivise motorists, the ministry has put into place a reward system for those who do not violate any traffic laws on this day.

If you submit a pledge on the official MOI website, and register no violations recorded on August 25, four black points will be deducted from your driving licence. The deduction will happen electronically by September 15, 2025, eliminating the need to visit service centres.

Recurring rule violations

Brigadier Hussein Ahmed Al Harithi, chairman of the Federal Traffic Council, said that initiative not only aims to increase safety on the day that children go back to school, but also aims to raise awareness about recurring traffic violations.

Motorists have been asked to wear their seatbelts, follow the speed limits on the road, maintain safe distances from other vehicles, drive without distractions such as mobile phones, and give way to emergency vehicles and official convoys.