Sharjah Ruler Approves Government Roles For 700 Job Seekers 'Who Have Not Worked Before'

Sharjah Ruler has approved the employment of 700 job seekers in various government agencies. These job seekers, who have not previously worked or received employment opportunities, are from the Sharjah Rehabilitation and Training Programme.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, also approved the settlement of the status of 254 employees who obtained new academic qualifications.

The status settlement came at a total cost of Dh8.4 million, with entitlements to be effective from the date they obtain their academic certificates.

In addition, 1,523 male and female employees were promoted in the Sharjah government. These included job promotions for 1,222 employees, financial promotions for 264 employees, and exceptional financial promotions for 37 employees, at a cost of Dh22 million.