Indian Actor Rana Daggubati Questioned In Betting App Case

Indian actor Rana Daggubati appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday after he was summoned in connection with an alleged online betting games promotion case.

The ED had issued a summons notice to the actor for July 23, but due to Daggubati's prior commitments, he had requested a postponement to appear before the Hyderabad Zonal ED office.

Earlier this year, the Telangana police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 25 celebrities and influencers, including popular figures like Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal gambling apps through their social media platforms.

The FIR was filed at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad following a petition by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma.

The complaint, lodged on March 19, highlights a disturbing trend of celebrities and influencers promoting illegal gambling apps that violate the Public Gambling Act of 1867.

Sarma claims that during a conversation with young people in his community on March 16, he discovered many individuals had been influenced into investing money in gambling apps, which had been heavily advertised by social media personalities.

According to the complaint, these celebrities are accepting large sums of money to promote various betting platforms.

The petition emphasises that these apps and platforms are causing widespread financial harm, particularly among lower and middle-class families who are being lured by the false promise of easy money.

The apps often rely on celebrities to build credibility, leading vulnerable individuals to invest substantial amounts of money, only to face financial ruin.

The Telangana police have charged the accused under multiple sections of the TS Gaming Act and the IT Act, including Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, which deals with cheating and identity theft.

The FIR also includes sections that address the promotion of illegal betting activities. The investigation is currently being handled by Officer G Ramesh Naidu.

"This investigation underscores our commitment to protecting the public from harmful gambling and betting platforms that exploit individuals for financial gain," said K Kranthi Kumar, Inspector of Police, Police Stations Miyapur.

Daggubati is known for his roles in movies such as Baahubali, Baahubali 2, and Vettaiyan.