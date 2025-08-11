BLACKPINK Rumoured To Release New Album In November 2025

K-pop superstars BLACKPINK may be gearing up for their long-awaited comeback this November, according to fresh reports from Korean media. On August 11, outlets claimed the four-member group has already completed their album jacket photoshoots and will spend the remainder of 2025 recording and finalising the new project.

“Details on the group's comeback and the upcoming album will be released at a later time through our official promotions,” a senior official at YG Entertainment told The Korea Herald on Monday.

“The plan for the album release keeps changing, so there is not much we can say at this point,” the official added.

The speculation follows BLACKPINK's electrifying return to music last month. On July 11, the group dropped Jump, their first group single since 2022's Born Pink. The genre-blending track, mixing hardstyle, synth-pop, EDM, and techno, marks a departure from their signature sound. It was co-written and co-produced by Diplo, Teddy, and Zecca, and debuted live during the opening night of their Deadline World Tour in Goyang, South Korea.

Currently, BLACKPINK is on their Deadline World Tour, spanning 31 shows in 16 cities worldwide. Highlights include becoming the first K-pop girl group to headline Wembley Stadium on August 15–16. Other major stops include SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Stade de France in Paris, and Tokyo Dome in Japan.

If the November comeback is true, it will be the group's first multi-track project in over three years, something for which BLINKs around the world are eagerly awaiting.