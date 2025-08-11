Deepika Padukone Walks Away From 'The Intern': Motherhood Penalty Or A New Era On Her Terms?

Recent reports suggest that Deepika Padukone has officially stepped down from acting in the Hindi remake of The Intern, choosing instead to stay on as a producer. The film - first announced in 2021 - has had its fair share of delays, from the pandemic to casting changes after the passing of Rishi Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan is still on board, but the hunt is now on for a new female lead.

On the surface, this could be just another schedule reshuffle. But look closer, and there might be a pattern starting to emerge. This move comes right after Deepika allegedly exited two big-ticket projects - Spirit and Kalki 2 - citing the need for more sustainable, eight-hour working days. Since welcoming her daughter Dua in September 2024, Deepika has been vocal about setting healthier boundaries on set.

Recommended For You Look: Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal shine at 'Fantastic Four' world premiere

Which raises a difficult question: is this the“motherhood penalty” playing out in real time? In an industry that still worships punishing shoot schedules and thrives on the image of tireless, always-available stars, how much space is there for a leading lady who is also a hands-on mother?

Bollywood's track record isn't stellar. While male actors return to blockbuster sets within weeks of becoming fathers - often celebrated for“balancing it all” - women are quietly replaced, their“bankability” suddenly under scrutiny.

So, given the timing of her back-to-back exits from big banner movies, Deepika's decision could also read as an act of rebellion - reshaping her career on her own terms, refusing to bend to an industry model that hasn't evolved with the times.

Whether this is temporary or marks a more permanent shift into producing, this seems to be a new chapter for the Piku actor, who was last seen on the big screen in Singham Again.