Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indian Show 'Humare Ram' To Debut At Dubai Opera

Indian Show 'Humare Ram' To Debut At Dubai Opera


2025-08-11 02:23:12
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The visually spectacular Indian production Humare Ram is making its international debut at the Dubai Opera this year. This is a reimagining of the epic Ramayana, and invites audiences to pause and reflect on what it truly means to walk a righteous path in a chaotic world. The show, starring Ashutosh Rana as Ravan and Rahull R Bhuchar as Ram, will run from August 14 to 17.

It features original music by legends like Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, and Kailash Kher.

Recommended For You Look: Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal shine at 'Fantastic Four' world premiere

Over the past year, Humare Ram has become a must-watch event across India - more than 500,000 people have attended over 300 shows in 25 cities in the country.

Tickets start at Dh130 and are available on Platinum List and Dubai Opera.

MENAFN11082025000049011007ID1109913518

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search