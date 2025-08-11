Indian Show 'Humare Ram' To Debut At Dubai Opera

The visually spectacular Indian production Humare Ram is making its international debut at the Dubai Opera this year. This is a reimagining of the epic Ramayana, and invites audiences to pause and reflect on what it truly means to walk a righteous path in a chaotic world. The show, starring Ashutosh Rana as Ravan and Rahull R Bhuchar as Ram, will run from August 14 to 17.

It features original music by legends like Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, and Kailash Kher.

Recommended For You Look: Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal shine at 'Fantastic Four' world premiere

Over the past year, Humare Ram has become a must-watch event across India - more than 500,000 people have attended over 300 shows in 25 cities in the country.

Tickets start at Dh130 and are available on Platinum List and Dubai Opera.