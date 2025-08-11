Indian Show 'Humare Ram' To Debut At Dubai Opera
The visually spectacular Indian production Humare Ram is making its international debut at the Dubai Opera this year. This is a reimagining of the epic Ramayana, and invites audiences to pause and reflect on what it truly means to walk a righteous path in a chaotic world. The show, starring Ashutosh Rana as Ravan and Rahull R Bhuchar as Ram, will run from August 14 to 17.
It features original music by legends like Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, and Kailash Kher.Recommended For You Look: Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal shine at 'Fantastic Four' world premiere
Over the past year, Humare Ram has become a must-watch event across India - more than 500,000 people have attended over 300 shows in 25 cities in the country.
Tickets start at Dh130 and are available on Platinum List and Dubai Opera.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment