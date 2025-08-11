Vaani Kapoor, Fawad Khan's 'Abir Gulaal' Gets UAE Release Date

The much-discussed romantic drama Abir Gulaal, starring Bollywood's Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan, is finally gearing up for a global theatrical release on August 29, 2025 - and yes, the UAE is on the list.

However, there's one major exception: India won't be getting a theatrical release at all.

Originally scheduled for May 9, Abir Gulaal ran into controversy after rising diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan earlier this year, leading to renewed calls for a boycott of Pakistani artists in India.

Producers decided to delay the release and eventually opted to bypass the Indian market entirely, despite the film's teaser and soundtrack initially receiving strong interest from Indian audiences - particularly from Fawad Khan fans, who were eager to see him return to Indian cinema after nine years.

The project has faced intense online criticism, with calls for boycotts gaining traction. Vaani Kapoor, who stars opposite Fawad, addressed the negativity at a recent media event:

“There's so much toxicity and hate... I keep hearing 'boycott this one, cancel that one.' Mat karo yaar (don't do this), have room and let people be.”

Directed by Aarti S Bagadi, Abir Gulaal tells the story of two wounded souls who meet by chance, finding solace in each other before their bond grows into love.

Alongside Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, the cast includes Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi, and Rahul Vohra. The film is produced by Rakesh Sippy, Firuzi Khan, and Vivek Aggarwal.

Cinemagoers in the UAE will be able to watch Abir Gulaal from August 29, 2025, a Vox Cinemas listing confirmed. Given the star power of Fawad and Vaani, as well as the cross-border attention it's been receiving, the UAE could become one of its biggest international markets.