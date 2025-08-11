Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Slips As Investors Focus On US-Russia Talks On Ukraine

2025-08-11 02:22:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices slipped on Monday as market participants focused on US-Russia talks on the war in Ukraine, and July inflation data that could offer more insight into the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.

Spot gold was down 0.6% at $3,378.49 per ounce, after hitting its highest since July 23 on Friday.

US gold futures for December delivery dropped 1.4% to $3,441.20.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.5% to $38.13 per ounce, platinum XPT= slipped 1.1% to $1,317.90 and palladium gained 0.1% to $1,127.37.

