Inventhelp Inventors Develop Smart Propane Tank Monitoring System (CHK-2273)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to monitor the levels of propane tanks," said one of two inventors, from Medford, Wisc., "so we invented the TANK TENDER. Our design would notify you of any low levels or usual flow rates without having to physically walk to the tank to check."
The patent-pending invention provides a combined analog and digital tank pressure/volume level monitoring system for propane tanks, which connects to a thermostat and/or mobile app for use. In doing so, it offers ongoing information regarding the fuel or other liquid levels stored in the tanks. As a result, it eliminates the need to manually inspect the analog gauge. Thus, it saves time and effort. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, commercial buildings, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CHK-2273, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
