Smith Names Lindsey Garland Vice President Of Global Account Management

- Lindsey Garland, Vice President of Global Account ManagementHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Lindsey Garland to the position of Vice President of Global Account Management. In this role, Lindsey will support the company's high-level accounts and optimize customer relationships.“Smith's ability to seamlessly coordinate accounts spanning multiple continents is driven by our continuous efforts to effectively anticipate and alleviate the needs of our customers,” said Lindsey.“As I take on this exciting challenge, I look forward to deepening our strategic partnerships, enhancing customer engagement, and driving sustainable, long-term growth.”Lindsey joined Smith in August 2011 as an office manager and has held several leadership roles during her tenure with the company. After a brief period away, she rejoined Smith in 2024 as Director of Business Development, US, where she played a pivotal role in shaping Smith's account-management strategy. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a profound understanding of Smith's customer landscape, a goal-oriented mindset, and a clear commitment to delivering meaningful value to the company's broad customer base.“Lindsey has led some of our most successful global account teams with unwavering focus, meticulous organization, and collaborative leadership,” said Todd Burke, Chief Commercial Officer at Smith.“Her insights and business acumen have made a lasting impact on our company, and I am confident she will continue to strengthen and elevate Smith's strategic partnerships worldwide.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent DistributionTM model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit to learn more.###

