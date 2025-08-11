Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Packaging Idea For Ties (CHK-2268)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new package design for ties that would instruct users on how to properly tie the necktie in different knots," said an inventor, from Emmetsburg, Iowa, "so I invented the HOW TO TIES. My design ensures instructions are readily available when needed, and it enables the user to easily hang and view the tie when not in use."

The invention provides a new packaging idea for neckties. In doing so, it ensures instructions are readily available for tying a tie. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it eliminates the hassle and struggle with tying and retying different knots. The invention features a practical and eye-catching design that is easy to hang, display, and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear ties. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CHK-2268, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED