Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Packaging Idea For Ties (CHK-2268)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new package design for ties that would instruct users on how to properly tie the necktie in different knots," said an inventor, from Emmetsburg, Iowa, "so I invented the HOW TO TIES. My design ensures instructions are readily available when needed, and it enables the user to easily hang and view the tie when not in use."
The invention provides a new packaging idea for neckties. In doing so, it ensures instructions are readily available for tying a tie. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it eliminates the hassle and struggle with tying and retying different knots. The invention features a practical and eye-catching design that is easy to hang, display, and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear ties. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CHK-2268, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment