Blue Apron Unveils Bold New Brand, Menu Expansion, And Flexible Shopping Experience To Redefine Mealtime

Breaking from the traditional meal kit model with à la carte ordering, faster meals, and more variety than ever before

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Apron , a pioneer in the meal kit category, is relaunching today with a powerful new identity, an expanded product lineup, and a subscription-free shopping experience. Reimagined for today's busy households, the new Blue Apron offers more convenience, flexibility, and culinary variety than ever before – while maintaining the premium ingredients and chef-designed quality that made it a household name.

This relaunch signals a major evolution not just for Blue Apron, but for the industry at large. Historically built around rigid subscriptions and fixed meal plans, the meal kit space has long treated customers as two or four-person households with set, predictable needs. Blue Apron is breaking the mold – introducing a modern, à la carte approach that lets customers shop what they want, when they want, with no commitment required.

"The new Blue Apron is all about meeting customers where they are – with more flexibility, more convenience, and fewer barriers," said Whitney Pegden, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Blue Apron at Wonder. "We know families are juggling a lot, especially during the dinnertime rush between 5 and 8 p.m. They need options that are fast, nutritious, and still feel special. That's exactly what we've built – meals ready in as little as five minutes, no subscription required."

Blue Apron now offers more than 100 meals each week – more than double its previous assortment – with 75% of the menu featuring options for customization. Customers can mix and match across three product categories:



Dish by Blue Apron (NEW): Pre-made meals made with high-quality ingredients and designed to meet clear nutrition standards – including at least 20g of protein, a good source of fiber, and no artificial flavors or colors. With 40 rotating options, Dish meals are ready in as little as five minutes with zero prep or cleanup.

Assemble & Bake (NEW): One-pan, family-friendly meals featuring pre-chopped and prepared ingredients that require just five minutes or less of hands-on time. Designed for busy nights, these flavorful dishes deliver variety and comfort with minimal effort – including 15 rotating weekly options and 10 always-available favorites. Meal Kits: Blue Apron's signature offering, now faster and more flexible than ever. Recipes range from quick weeknight dinners to elevated culinary experiences, crafted with premium ingredients and designed for all skill levels.

"With this relaunch, we're introducing two new product lines focused on convenience," said John Adler, Senior Vice President of Product Innovation at Blue Apron. "With Dish by Blue Apron, we developed a new standard for pre-made meals – ready in five minutes, full of flavor, and made with ingredients you can feel good about. And with Assemble & Bake, we're giving busy households something they've never had before: a five-minute prep, hands-off dinner that still delivers a home-cooked feel. These aren't tweaks, they're entirely new ways to help people get a great meal on the table, no matter what their day looks like."

For the first time, Blue Apron is also introducing a permanent menu of its most-loved, top-rated meals, giving customers the ability to rely on favorites week after week.

With this relaunch, Blue Apron now delivers in as little as three days for most ZIP codes nationwide, making it easier to plan last-minute meals or adjust based on the week's schedule. While no subscription is required, customers who prefer recurring deliveries can still opt into Autoship & Save , a fully customizable program with added discounts and flexibility.

To further enhance the experience, Blue Apron is also introducing Blue Apron+ , a new premium membership available for $9.99/month. Members receive:



Free shipping on all orders

Unlimited streaming of food, home, and travel shows through Tastemade+ Exclusive deals, perks, and curated culinary experiences

Now a Wonder company, Blue Apron joins a portfolio of category-defining brands including Tastemade and Grubhub - expanding its reach and unlocking new opportunities for seamless mealtime experiences. Blue Apron meals are now available for purchase through the Wonder app , creating an even more seamless experience that combines content, commerce, and culinary inspiration.

Since 2012, Blue Apron has delivered more than 600 million meals to households across the U.S. With this relaunch, it begins its most ambitious chapter yet - expanding its reach, evolving its model, and redefining what modern mealtime can be.

Start your order at blueapron or by downloading the Blue Apron app . Follow along @BlueApron on social media for the latest updates, recipes, and inspiration.

ABOUT BLUE APRON:

Blue Apron is a mealtime brand that's been bringing chef-designed meals to kitchens across the country since 2012. Now reimagined for today's home cook, Blue Apron offers unmatched flexibility and convenience, with industry-leading quality. With no subscription required, customers can shop from a weekly rotating menu of 100+ meals, including pre-made options, one-pan dishes, and easy meal kits designed for busy lifestyles. From flavorful meals ready in as little as five minutes to customizable recipes and always-on favorites, Blue Apron delivers quality, variety, and convenience - on your terms.

Blue Apron is a Wonder company, joining a portfolio of category-defining brands committed to reinventing mealtime. Blue Apron has been recognized for its culinary innovation and premium ingredients, and has helped deliver more than 600 million meals nationwide. For more information, visit blueapron .

