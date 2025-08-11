Philippe Cousteau's Earthecho International Announces Diverse Youth Advocates Join The Blue Carbon Ambassador Program
EarthEcho International (PRNewsfoto/EarthEcho International)
WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthEcho International announced today the 14 participants, ages 16-21, selected for an innovative ocean restoration program led by youth from racially marginalized communities. The Blue Carbon Ambassador program provides hands-on professional learning experience designed to introduce participants to the role of blue carbon ecosystems (including kelp, seagrass, mangroves, and salt marshes) in fighting the climate crisis. The Ambassadors, hailing from frontline coastal communities in North America, will develop their own projects to support the restoration of blue carbon ecosystems in their local communities.
"EarthEcho recognizes that access to our oceans and the chance to build careers in the restorative blue economy remains unequally distributed," said EarthEcho International founder Philippe Cousteau. "This dynamic group of young leaders brings passion, vision, and diverse perspectives to the expanding movement, advancing ocean-based solutions to restore marine ecosystems and build community-centered climate resilience."
The Blue Carbon Ambassador Program is made possible through the generous support of La Mer Blue Heart Oceans Fund and The Estée Lauder Companies Travel Retail division.
In 2025, Blue Carbon Ambassadors are exploring blue carbon ecosystems and regenerative ocean aquaculture through field experience, expert-led workshops, and peer-to-peer learning exchanges. Projects will be developed this summer and executed between August 2025-March 2026 and are supported by local community based organizations in their regions, including Billion Oyster Project , Seaweed City , Surfrider Puerto Rico , and Lower 9th Ward Center for Sustainable Engagement and Development.
Meet the 2025 Blue Carbon Ambassadors:
Acadia Li from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Angel Jean-Remy from New York, New York, USA
Aurora Espasas from Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico, USA
Bryce Black from New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
Elizabeth Torres-Priego from New York, New York, USA
Isabella Allwood from New York, New York, USA
Isabella Negrón Casillas from Bayamón, Puerto Rico, USA
Jafet Santos-Maldonado from Ensenada, Puerto Rico, USA
Jafrin Zahir from New York, New York, USA
Jarelys N. Merle Crespo from Moca, Puerto Rico, USA
Jyah Hamilton from Harvey, Louisiana, USA
Paige Parent from New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
Sofía Nicole Sánchez Villamar from San Juan, Puerto Rico, USA
Sophia Deng from New York, New York, USA
