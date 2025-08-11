Successful Launch Of 11 Satellites With A Single Rocket
Developed, constructed, and operated by Geespace, GEESATCOM focuses on satellite IoT testing and inter-satellite communication testing for application scenarios such as intelligent connected vehicles, marine fisheries, construction machinery, low-altitude travel, emergency communications, transportation and logistics, public infrastructure, energy, water conservancy, and agriculture, forestry, and animal husbandry, as well as Earth observation for ecological and environmental monitoring.
With this launch, the constellation has expanded from 30 to 41 satellites in 600 km orbit. Within two months, it is expected to reach 64, enabling seamless real-time global data coverage (excluding the polars) and offering commercial IoT satellite communication services to global users.
Building on its international reach and open collaboration model, Geespace works with telecom operators in more than 20 countries across key regions including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America. POC testings confirm the constellation's high reliability, with a 99.15% communication success rate and 99.97% network availability.
Strengthening its regional presence, Geespace partnered with Oman's Azyan Telecom in 2024 to deliver GEESATCOM services across the Middle East and Africa, starting with marine fisheries. In April 2025, an MoU with Saudi Arabia's ATSS set the stage for deploying solutions in smart cities, intelligent transport, and IoT under Saudi Vision 2030. Collaboration with Morocco's Soremar, which dominates over 80% of the local maritime market, will further advance applications in transport, energy, and agriculture throughout North Africa.
As constellation deployment accelerates, Geespace aims to unite global ecosystem partners to realize large-scale, worldwide commercial adoption of low-earth-orbit satellite IoT solutions.
View source version on businesswire:
Permalink
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment