403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BTC/USD Forex Signal 11/08: Rally To Continue (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 123,200. Add a stop-loss at 114,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 114,000. Add a stop-loss at 123,200.
Additionally, Donald Trump signed a law that will allow retirement funds like 401 (K) to invest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, a move that will unlock billions to the industry.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair finally made a strong bullish breakout as demand from investors rose. It has remained above the 50-day and 100-day moving averages, a sign that bulls are in control.Bitcoin has also moved above the upper side of the bullish flag pattern, which often leads to more gains. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have pointed upwards.Therefore, the BTC/USD pair will likely keep rising as buyers target the all-time high of 123,200. A move above that level will point to more gains, potentially to the psychological point at 125,000.Ready to trade our daily Forex signals ? Here's a list of some of the best crypto brokers to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment