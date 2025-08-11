GBP/CHF Forecast 11/08: Rallies To Test Major Level (Video)
- The British pound did initially rally against the Swiss franc during trading here on Friday as we have reached the 50 day EMA. This is an area that obviously will be important as most traders will pay close attention to the 50 day EMA. But it's also worth noting that right around the 1.0875 level we had seen resistance previously in the beginning of July.
But I think we have a scenario where if we can stay above this 1.08 level, I'll be buying some bounce, aiming for the 1.09 and then eventually the 1.10 level. Longer term, who knows where we can go. But right now, it certainly looks like we are trying to fight back and push this thing back into a positive trend.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe interest rate differential continues to favor the British pound. I don't see that changing anytime, possibly in my lifetime. So, with that, you get paid to wait, being paid to wait overtime will add up.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast ? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
