403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nasdaq Forecast 11/08: Pushes Toward All Time Highs (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The NASDAQ 100 has rallied a bit during the trading session on Friday, as it looks like we are trying to get to the recent all-time highs, opening up the possibility of a bigger move to the upside, perhaps reaching toward the 24,000 level. That being said, if we do pull back, the 23,250 level is probably going to end up being a short-term support, followed by the 50 Day EMA.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment