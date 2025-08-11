EUR/USD Forecast 11/08: Continues To Consolidate (Chart)
- The euro has gone back and forth during the trading session on Friday, as we continue to hover just above the 1.16 level. This is a pair that had recently formed a bit of a double top, only to plunge toward the 1.14 level. The 1.14 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, so the fact that we bounced from there was probably not a huge surprise.
The question is whether or not the structure of this market is shifting overall, but I think it's also early to make that decision. Ultimately, if we were to turn around and break down below the 50 Day EMA, I think that would spook a lot of traders out there, perhaps sending this market down to the 1.14 level again. Anything below would be a very negative sign and therefore I think you have got a situation where people will be watching for the next couple of days.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewOn the other hand, if we were to break above the 1.17 level, then it's possible that we could go looking to the 1.18 level. The 1.18 level is an area that has been significant resistance multiple times, as we formed a bit of a“double top” at that level. Ultimately, this is a situation where we continue to bounce around and try to figure out where we are going from a longer-term standpoint. Ultimately, this is a market that will probably continue to be choppy, but that's not a huge surprise considering that's how the euro quite often behaves. With that being said, it's probably worth noting that this is also a great proxy for with the US dollar might do against other currencies.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex demo accounts worth trading with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment