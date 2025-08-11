The Number Of Martyred Journalists In Gaza Has Risen To 238

MENAFN - Amman Net) The number of martyred journalists in the Gaza Strip has risen to 238 since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following the announcement of the martyrdom of journalist Mohammad Al-Khalidi.

The Government Media Office in Gaza said on Monday that the martyr Al-Khalidi was the sixth journalist killed in a "horrific massacre" carried out by the Israeli occupation, which assassinated six journalists in a direct strike on a tent near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

The Media Office clarified that the strike resulted in the deaths of Mohammad Al-Khalidi, Anas Al-Sharif, Mohammad Qariqa, Ibrahim Zaher, Moamen Alwea, and Mohammad Nofal.

The Government Media Office strongly condemned the systematic targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli occupation, calling on the International Federation of Journalists, the Arab Journalists Union, and all journalistic bodies worldwide to condemn these systematic crimes against Palestinian journalists and media professionals in the Gaza Strip.

It held the Israeli occupation responsible for committing these "brutal" crimes and called on the international community, international organizations, and relevant journalistic and media bodies worldwide to exert serious and effective pressure to stop this "crime of genocide," to protect journalists and media workers in Gaza, and to halt their killing and assassination.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli occupation forces launched an aggression on Gaza, resulting in the martyrdom of 61,430 Palestinians, the majority of whom are children and women, and injuring 153,213 others, in an incomplete tally. Many victims remain under rubble and in the streets, with rescue and ambulance teams unable to reach them.