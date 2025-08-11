Al-Maayta: What Is Happening In Gaza Is An Israeli Political Project To Eliminate The Palestinian Cause...

Israel is building its infrastructure in Gaza. Jordan: Displacement to our lands is a red line... declaration of war.

Al-Maayta: We do not choose between Persian and Zionist projects... both are threats to the Arabs.

Iran has lost influence in Syria and Lebanon... and has abandoned Gaza. The Hashemite custodianship is not prestige... but a daily struggle with the occupation. Israel cannot do whatever it wants... its interests require a calm relationship with Jordan.

Jordan changed the U.S. stance on displacement under direct pressure from the King.

Former Minister of Information Samih Al-Maayta warned that the Israeli war on Gaza is not merely a military response to the“Al-Aqsa Flood” operation, but a comprehensive political project adopted by Israel aimed at changing Gaza's demographic, geographic, political, and military reality, ultimately to eliminate the Palestinian cause and later target the West Bank.

In a special interview, Al-Maayta said many believed that what the occupation under Benjamin Netanyahu is doing was just a military reaction,“but the truth is that there is an Israeli political project beyond mere response to the Flood operation, aiming to displace Gaza's residents and destroy the means of life there, to make it inhospitable to its people.”

Open U.S. Support... Stopping the Aggression Not on the Table

Al-Maayta explained that the war, ongoing for over 23 months, enjoys "large and direct support from the U.S. administration, specifically personal support for Netanyahu," stressing that "stopping the aggression is not on the table either in Israel or the U.S., despite opposing voices in Israel that are ineffective."

He added that the Israeli project in Gaza is only the first step toward the West Bank in an attempt to finalize the Palestinian cause, noting that the aggression is taking on a regional dimension, with Netanyahu speaking of“changing the face of the region,” alongside developments in Syria, Lebanon, and Iran.

Netanyahu and the War Until 2026

Al-Maayta confirmed that Netanyahu seeks to prolong the war until the Israeli elections in 2026, benefiting from his majority in the Knesset that prevents his government's fall. He said,“No one in Israel can stop Netanyahu, neither the opposition nor others, and the Israeli project seeks, with U.S. support, to achieve major changes regarding Gaza and the region.”

Jordan Changed the U.S. Position on Displacement

Regarding the region's future, Al-Maayta said Jordan faces a difficult regional environment but deals with issues courageously, pointing out that King Abdullah II's intervention in Washington changed the U.S. stance on displacement to Jordan and Egypt, and it was never raised again.

Misleading Logic... and Occupation's Responsibility

Responding to those who say the“Al-Aqsa Flood” operation gave Israel an opportunity to expand, Al-Maayta said blaming Palestinians is“illogical,” stressing that the occupation began more than 75 years ago, not on October 7, 2023.

He noted that Jordan's position, led by King Abdullah II, has always been clear, affirming that the Palestinian cause spans decades and cannot be judged by a single event, emphasizing the need to recount the occupation's history from the 1948 Nakba through 1967, 1973, the Battle of Karameh, up to current events in Gaza.

Hamas and the Arabs... Who Betrayed Whom?

Al-Maayta said only Hamas can assess the consequences of the Flood operation, but regarding the Arab position,“it cannot be said that Arabs betrayed Hamas, because they were not partners in the military decision,” adding that Hamas's main ally, Iran, betrayed it, while Arabs tried to play political, diplomatic, and humanitarian roles.

He noted that most regional countries, including Turkey and Qatar, have relations with Israel and have not declared war, but have made significant political, legal, and humanitarian efforts, stressing the need to separate slogans from political reality.

Two Parallel Threats... Iranian and Zionist

Al-Maayta sees two dangerous projects in the region: the Zionist project and the Persian project, both aiming to extend influence over the Arab world. He said,“Iran has created militias and ignited chaos in many Arab countries, while Israel occupies Palestine and the Golan and practices policies of displacement and annexation.”

He emphasized that Arabs should not choose between these two projects but should determine their positions according to their interests and security, noting that Iran has ignored Arab calls to stop interfering in internal affairs and has lost much of its influence in Syria and Lebanon recently, while Gaza disappeared from its leaders' statements after engaging militarily with Israel.

Arab-Iranian Relations

Al-Maayta stressed that the Iranian-Israeli conflict is not an Arab conflict but a power struggle between two projects, and that the Arab role is limited to condemning aggression when it threatens regional stability, noting that Arabs are not obliged to fight battles that are not theirs.

Nuclear... No to Iran or Israel

Regarding nuclear weapons, Al-Maayta said,“The Arab position is clear: we want a region free of nuclear weapons, neither in Israel nor in Iran,” stressing that Arabs are not the ones to decide on the possession of such weapons by either side.

Jordan... A Red Line Against Displacement

On Jordan's position, Al-Maayta stressed that Jordan has no influence project on the Palestinian cause but supports establishing a Palestinian state because it serves its national interests. He added that displacement to Jordan is a red line, and any Israeli attempt to impose it constitutes a“declaration of war.”

He clarified that the Hashemite custodianship of the holy sites in Jerusalem is not a“political prestige,” but a daily struggle with the occupation to preserve the identity of the place and prevent its Judaization, affirming that Islamic endowments in Jerusalem include many mosques, schools, and institutions whose presence Jordan maintains.

West Bank... A Palestinian Matter Affecting Jordan

Al-Maayta pointed out that the West Bank is Palestinian land under Palestinian Authority control, and Jordan respected the 1974 Arab Summit decision recognizing the PLO as the sole legitimate representative and severed ties in 1988 in support of Palestinians.

However, he stressed that any Israeli measures threatening Jordan's security or demographic and political structure will be met with the strongest response.

Annexation Decision... and Jordanian Nationals

Regarding the Knesset-approved West Bank annexation decision and its implications for hundreds of thousands holding Jordanian national numbers there, Al-Maayta confirmed that Israel“cannot do whatever it wants,” and has an interest in a stable, long-term relationship with Jordan, which acts politically at the highest levels to prevent any actions harming its interests.