Mansour: The Audacity Of The Occupation Is Unprecedented In Its Admission Of Targeting Journalists

MENAFN - Amman Net) Mr. Nidal Mansour, founder of the Center for the Protection and Freedom of Journalists, stated that the Israeli occupation's targeting of journalists in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank aims to prevent witnesses to its crimes and to silence the voice of truth.

Mansour added that this systematic targeting of journalists has never happened before with such audacity, as the occupation explicitly admitted to targeting journalists like Anas Al-Sharif under the pretext that they are "terrorists disguised as journalists."

He explained that international humanitarian law and human rights law remain insufficient to protect journalists in conflict zones, emphasizing the need to legally prosecute occupation leaders to prevent their impunity. He pointed out that targeting journalists, who enjoy full protection as civilians, constitutes a war crime.

Mansour confirmed that the deliberate and systematic killing of journalists and United Nations staff during the ongoing aggression highlights the urgent need to activate strict legal mechanisms to hold the perpetrators accountable. He warned that failure to prosecute these criminals will leave journalism without immunity, thus putting journalists in constant danger.

Nidal Mansour concluded by stating that this is a true test for the United Nations system, the international community, and all institutions concerned with human rights and the defense of press freedom.

Meanwhile, the number of journalists martyred in the Gaza Strip has risen to 238 since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following the announcement of the martyrdom of journalist Mohammad Al-Khalidi.

The government media office in Gaza said on Monday that the martyr Al-Khalidi was the sixth journalist killed in a "horrific massacre" carried out by the Israeli occupation, which assassinated six journalists after directly bombing a tent near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

The media office clarified that the bombing led to the martyrdom of Mohammad Al-Khalidi, Anas Al-Sharif, Mohammad Qariqa, Ibrahim Zaher, Moamen Alawiya, and Mohammad Nofal.

The government media office strongly condemned the systematic targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists by the Israeli occupation, calling on the International Federation of Journalists, the Arab Journalists Union, and all journalistic bodies worldwide to condemn these systematic crimes against Palestinian journalists and media professionals in the Gaza Strip.