Customs Officers Find 10 Kilograms Of Cocaine At Zurich Airport
The Brazilian woman entered the country from São Paulo shortly before midnight on August 2, the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security announced on Monday. During the customs inspection, staff discovered a false bottom in the suitcase, under which around five and a half kilograms of cocaine were hidden.
The smuggler had additional bad luck because her second suitcase did not turn up on the baggage carousel. She was carrying a document from the Lost&Found counter, which was found by customs staff. The cantonal police were then able to collect the second suitcase from the counter the following day. A further 4.6 kilograms of cocaine were hidden in it.
