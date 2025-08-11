Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Hospitals Faced CHF750 Million Loss In 2024

Swiss Hospitals Faced CHF750 Million Loss In 2024


2025-08-11 02:09:33
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The loss-making hospitals in Switzerland posted a loss totalling CHF750 million ($926 million) in 2024. Despite an increase in turnover and fee increases, more than half of the service providers posted negative operating results after deducting depreciation. This content was published on August 11, 2025 - 13:17 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Spitäler mit 750 Millionen Franken Verlust 2024 Original Read more: Spitäler mit 750 Millionen Franken Verlust 202

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This is the result of a study of 50 hospitals, rehabilitation and psychiatric clinics by the consultancy firm KPMG. The Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper first reported on the survey on Monday.

In operational terms, over 80% of the institutions achieved a positive operating result. The growth in turnover was 4.9%. This was due to an above-average increase of 1.5% in inpatient rates. However, cost growth also amounted to 4.9%.

In order to cover their investments, the facilities would have to achieve an EBITDA margin of 10%. KPMG shows that they are not achieving this. The average margin in 2024 was 3.4% after 1.9% in the previous year.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ... .

Popular Stories More Climate adaptation Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the world Read more: Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the worl

MENAFN11082025000210011054ID1109913324

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search