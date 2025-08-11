Egg Exports From Brazil Up
The statistics show that the United States are the leading importers of eggs from Brazil. The United Arab Emirates, the biggest importer among Arab countries, is the fifth biggest overall destination for Brazilian eggs. Year-to-date through July, 1,677 tons of eggs got shipped from Brazil to the UAE, up 1.7% from 1,650 tons through July 2024.
