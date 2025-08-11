MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Egg exports from Brazil went up in July and year-to-date through July, the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA ) reported this Monday (11). Year-to-date, 30,174 tons of eggs were exported from Brazil, up 207.3% from January to July 2014, with export revenue reaching USD 69.5 million, up 232.2%. In July, exports were up 304.7% to 5,259 tons. Revenue reached USD 11.8 million, up 340.9% from July 2024.

The statistics show that the United States are the leading importers of eggs from Brazil. The United Arab Emirates, the biggest importer among Arab countries, is the fifth biggest overall destination for Brazilian eggs. Year-to-date through July, 1,677 tons of eggs got shipped from Brazil to the UAE, up 1.7% from 1,650 tons through July 2024.

Read more:

Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture on mission to UAE



Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

Rodrigo Felix Leal/AEN

The post Egg exports from Brazil up appeared first on ANBA News Agency .