Panamanian Security Institutions Are Joining U.S. Marines For Jungle Training And Security Cooperation -
The course is part of a broader U.S.-Panamanian initiative to establish a combined jungle operations training center. “Our Marines are proud to be working with our Panamanian partners in this important environment,” said Sgt. Maj. Chris Taylor, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit's senior enlisted leader.“This kind of hands-on, shared training helps build trust and prepares both of our forces for the challenges we face together.” Supporting this effort, Joint Task Force-Bravo-a forward-deployed unit based at Soto Cano Air Base in Honduras that conducts humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and security cooperation missions across Central America-will send an aviation detachment to Panama from Aug. 13 to 23, including two HH-60 Black Hawks pictured above and one CH-47 Chinook helicopter pictured below.
The aircraft will enable jungle medical evacuation training, enhancing the combined joint force's ability to respond to medical contingencies in austere environments. The jungle orientation pilot course integrates jungle instructors and trainees from both nations, with curriculum developed in partnership with Panamanian security institutions and the U.S. Army's Jungle Operations Training Center, 25th Infantry Division. The effort is supported by the Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama, which enables recurring security cooperation activities in alignment with U.S. Southern Command priorities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment