Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Racing To The Top

The cryptocurrency market cap is updating its historical highs, reaching $4.06 trillion thanks to Bitcoin's rally since the start of the day on Monday. Altcoins are mostly staying out of this race for now, taking a break after last week's rally. This is one of the few times when a rally in major altcoins has inspired BTC to break through. It's usually the other way around.
