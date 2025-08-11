DC Downplays Defections

MENAFN - The Post) MASERU – Democratic Congress (DC) leader Mathibeli Mokhothu says recent defections by some MPs have not significantly weakened his party.

Mokhothu said this at a rally held in Berea last Sunday aimed at gauging the DC's support ahead of parliamentary elections in two years' time.

The rally, dubbed Lira li Nyahame (Enemies are Disheartened), was meant to urge all congress movement defectors to come back home.

“This government's time is almost up,” Mokhothu said.“Basotho have seen the truth. The time for real leadership is coming,” he said.

Political observers say judging by the attendances at recent rallies, the DC appears to be currently experiencing a resurgence in popularity on the ground despite the defections by MPs.

The party lost three MPs in the last six months.

Peiso Kelane from 'Maletsunyane constituency and Maimane Maphathe from Matelile recently jumped ship and crossed to the ruling Revolution for Prosperity (RFP).

The last one was Mootsi Lehata from Makhaleng constituency who took everyone by surprise in light of his known dedication to the cause of the DC ever since it was founded in 2012.

Mokhothu however said the DC remains strong in the villages despite the defections. He has been on a whirlwind tour of the countryside strengthening the party at the grassroots.

He first held a rally in Leribe three months ago which he dubbed Lira li Soabile (The enemies are disconsolate) which was attended by thousands of party supporters.

In June he held a second rally in Maseru urban, which he named“the whistle”, calling all congress movement defectors to come back home.

Speaking at the Malimong constituency rally in Berea last weekend, Mokhothu took a swipe at the government led by Prime Minister Sam Matekane over what he called“their empty promises”.

Mokhothu said the Matekane-led government had“betrayed Basotho through its empty promises and failed policies”.

He said the current administration had“dismally failed” to deliver on its mandate.

With just over three years in office, Mokhothu said, Matekane's coalition government has shown a pattern of inaction and misplaced priorities, leaving Basotho disillusioned and desperate for change.

“They lied to Basotho,” Mokhothu said.

“They made promises during their campaign, but once in office, they never walked the talk,” he said.

One of Mokhothu's key criticisms centered on the collapse of the manufacturing sector.

He accused the government of failing to create the jobs it promised“instead, it has presided over the closure of existing factories”.

“They told us they would build factories in every constituency,” he said.“But tell me - where is even one? Instead of opening new ones, they are shutting down those they found operating.”

Mokhothu warned that the continued erosion of industry is deepening unemployment and poverty among Basotho.

The DC leader also lamented the deteriorating conditions faced by Basotho living in South Africa, many of whom, he said, are being denied healthcare and basic rights - even those staying legally.

“Life is now harder for our people in South Africa than it was during apartheid,” Mokhothu said.

“Yet this government watches helplessly while Basotho are tortured and mistreated.”

He said his government will abolish the use of passports between Lesotho and South Africa, citing strong cultural, historical, and familial ties between the two countries.

“Basotho and South Africans are bound by blood and marriage. Once we are in power, there will be free movement between the two countries.”

Mokhothu criticised the government for failing to provide essential services such as passports and identity documents, which has left many Basotho in South Africa undocumented and vulnerable.

“Some are forced to hide in the bushes because they're hunted like criminals,” he said.“Even those who are legal residents are being denied access to medical care,” he said.

If elected back into power, Mokhothu vowed that his government would eliminate school fees for high school students, restore essential services, and prioritise job creation over cosmetic projects.

“Instead of building the economy, this government is busy removing and replanting flowers, and renovating traffic circles - just to benefit their supporters through tenders,” he said.

Mokhothu urged Basotho to prepare for change at the ballot box, promising that the DC would restore dignity, opportunity and good governance.

Government spokesperson Thabo Sekonyela said Mokhothu“is the last person who should attack the government because he no longer sells”.

“What can he sell?” Sekonyela asked.

“Mokhothu should tell us what they did while in government,” he said.

“Now we are the government and in control.”

He said the government that Mokhothu was part of once bailed out CGM Factory to the tune of M100 million without conditions.

“We no longer have cases of students dying at the universities because of delayed sponsorships,” he said.

“They (DC) are the ones who have landed this country in these serious problems.”

Regarding the closure of factories, Sekonyela said“the DC should stop lying to the people because they know what is happening on the ground”.

He said people know that buyers from the United States no longer take orders from Lesotho.

“So, it is economically unsound that factories could be open yet there is no market for their products.”

Majara Molupe