Senate's Security Proposal Thrown Out

MENAFN - The Post) MASERU – AN attempt by Senators to transfer the chairmanship of the National Security Council from the Prime Minister to the King was on Tuesday thrown out by parliament.

The security-related amendment was part of the 10th amendment to the Constitution Bill, 2024.

Speaking during the debate, Minister of Justice Richard Ramoeletsi said the current structure of the Security Council, led by the Prime Minister, supported by the Deputy Prime Minister and ministers responsible for security, is a long-standing set-up.

“The Senate proposes that the chairmanship of this Council be shifted to the King,” Ramoeletsi noted.

“But this would be unwise, as it risks placing His Majesty in a position where he could be seen to interfere in the operations of government. We should not agree to it,” he said.

Supporting the Minister's position, Makhaleng MP Mootsi Lehata argued that security matters are highly sensitive and prone to misuse.

“The Prime Minister is accountable to the nation and can be removed if he errs,” Lehata said.

“His Majesty, on the other hand, does not account to the nation in the same way,” he said, warning that placing the King at the helm could complicate oversight.

The Basotho Action Party (BAP) leader, Professor Nqosa Mahao, echoed similar sentiments, referencing the constitution.

“His Majesty is not subject to civil or criminal liability,” Mahao said.

“We cannot take him to court if anything goes wrong,” he said.

“Rejecting this amendment aligns with the constitutional principles of the Kingdom.”

Another rejected provision was Amendment 19, which proposed increasing Senate representation in the National Security Commission from one to two members, one of whom would be a Principal Chief.

Currently, the Commission includes one Senator, while the National Assembly nominates two members, one from the government side and one from the opposition.

Minister Ramoeletsi said Senators felt it was unfair for their House to have only one representative while the lower House has two.

“They argue that equal representation would be fair,” he said.

However, Lehata challenged this reasoning, questioning which House is responsible for running the government.

“The National Assembly has far more members than the Senate. How can we have equal representation?” he asked.

The All Basotho Convention (ABC) MP Montoeli Masoetsa also objected, noting that the Principal Chiefs already have their own deliberative structure, the College of Chiefs.

“Why then should we accept a provision that specifically calls for a Principal Chief to sit on the Commission?” he asked.

“Let the Senate continue with one representative, as is.”

The Mechachane MP Jane Lekunya warned that adopting such amendments could lead to more political complications.

“If we allow this now, what's to stop the Senate from eventually demanding that ministers be chosen from among their members?” Lekunya asked.

“There is nothing wrong with them being represented by one person.”

Meanwhile, the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) leader Mothetjoa Metsing supported maintaining two representatives from the lower house, one from the ruling party and another from the opposition.

“Unlike the National Assembly, the Senate has no opposition,” he pointed out.

He drew comparisons with the Pan-African Parliament, where structures ensure representation of women and other vulnerable groups, not parity between different chambers of government.

Nkheli Liphoto