Three In Trouble For Exhuming, Decapitating Corpse

MASERU – TWO men claiming to be traditional healers appeared in court this week for illegally exhuming the body of an elderly woman from her grave in Bela-Bela, Berea, before decapitating her head.

A third man, Relutse Letsoela, from Ha-Letsoela, is also being charged with the same crime. The two sangomas, Koleba Mojakisane from Ha-Hlajoane and Tumiso Nyaka, appeared before the Berea Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The police say the three exhumed the body of 71-year-old woman, 'Mamashili Letsoela, decapitated her and took the body back into the grave.

They then left with her head.

It was not clear why they had specifically targeted the head and how they were going to use the remains in their rituals.

What led to their arrest was a hat allegedly left by Mojakisane after they left the gravesite in a hurry.

The villagers led the police to Mojakisane's home where they found the head hidden in a traditional healing cow skin drum and he was nabbed.

“The head of the old woman was found in a drum belonging to one of the traditional healers,” police spokesman Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said.

“This is scary,” he added.

The gruesome discovery came after a local herdboy noticed that granny Letsoela's grave had been tampered with and alerted the villagers.

Her family was informed and they subsequently reported the matter to the local chief, who then notified the police.

With authorisation from the chief and law enforcement officers, the grave was dug in the presence of the Ministry of Health exhumation experts.

What they uncovered was horrifying - a headless corpse of the elderly woman, who was buried in 2020.

A pathologist was also present to examine the remains on site.

According to police reports, a relative of the deceased, Makotoko Hlajoane, expressed suspicions that the body had been tampered with.

A critical piece of evidence - the sangoma's hat known to the villagers, - was found near the grave.

S/Supt Mopeli warned that this incident might not be an isolated one, urging communities to frequently inspect cemeteries to guard against similar atrocities.

Chief Boshoane Peete of Ha-Letsoela said the village has been engulfed by fear and trauma following the incident.

He said this was not the first time such horrors had struck the area.

“Between 2017 and 2018, two other bodies - one of a woman and one of a young boy - were also exhumed and beheaded,” he said.

“We never discovered who the culprits were.”

The trio allegedly admitted to exhuming three graves in total, including granny Letsoela's.

In their first attempt, they reportedly missed the head and instead went for the feet and had to leave hurriedly before they could be noticed.

On another day they raided the cemetery again, digging a different grave from the first one, but this time they were interrupted by a barking dog and had to leave.

In the third attempt they managed to dig Letsoela's grave and cut off her head.

Chief Peete expressed concern that the community only learned of the incident seven days after it occurred.

The chief said he received information last week that Mojakisane had escaped from police custody but was later rearrested with the help of communities around Mapoteng police station.

On Monday the police arrived with Mojakisane in the village, leg-shackled, where he retrieved the woman's jawbone in full view of the villagers at his house.

The deceased's nephew, Katleho Letsoela, told thepost that they wanted justice for his aunt.

“We gave her a decent burial but someone has just decided to disrespect her,” Letsoela said.

“We want them to be slapped with 70 years in prison so that by the time they are released they have no power to dig up graves,” he added.

He said the men should not be granted bail“because once we see them we might get out of order”.

The president of the Traditional Healers Association, Malefetsane Liau, strongly condemned the incident.

“We need to establish whether this person is truly a traditional healer or a witch,” Liau said.

Liau emphasised that while poverty has driven some individuals to impersonate healers for survival,“true traditional healers do not engage in such barbaric acts”.

“This is painful - this is an evil spirit,” he declared.

“Traditional healers do not exhume corpses or use human remains in medicinal practices. This is ungodly.”

Liau called for mandatory registration of all traditional healers to help track and eliminate impostors who tarnish their good image.

Majara Molupe