Mps Challenge Dismissal Of Bill

MENAFN - The Post) MASERU – WHEN MPs threw out the Conflict of Interest Bill 2024 last year, it appeared as if the proposed law was dead and buried.

But now, an advocate of the High Court, Fusi Sehapi (Pictured), has filed an urgent application in the Constitutional Court arguing the majority of MPs who voted against the Bill violated a section of the Constitution.

They want the court to declare that the minority vote in favour of the Bill should prevail over the majority that backed the Bill.

The application was filed on behalf of the Basotho Covenant Movement (BCM) leader Dr Tšepo Lipholo, Socialist Revolutionaries (SR) leader, Teboho Mojapela and the Popular Front for Democracy (PFD)'s Advocate Lekhetho Rakuoane.

They argue that what they are seeking would be an equitable exception to the general principle that the majority rules,“since the majority voting violated the Constitution in section 59 (1) (e)”.

The Bill sought to bar people who have any interests in government contracts from becoming senators or MPs.

This comes after the ruling side in parliament voted against the Bill in November last year, saying they too are Basotho with business interests and will trade with the government when an opportunity comes.

The Bill sought to ban all senior government officials including MPs and ministers' companies from tendering for government jobs.

They have asked the court to declare that parliament's failure to enact a law regulating conflict of interest and award commercial contracts to ministers and MPs“is a defiance and violation of its oath of office, ethical, moral and fiduciary duties embedded in section 59 of the Constitution”.

The trio asks the court to review the ruling parties' conduct of casting majority votes against the motion on the Bill paving way for the passing of“Conflict of interest” legislation.

They say the vote was“grossly irregular, irrational and unconstitutional”.

They have also asked the court to direct parliament to enact a law regulating“Conflict of interest” and“voting where MPs have pecuniary interest” within a period of one year.

They also seek an interim order barring ministers and MPs from entering into any public contracts with the government pending the enactment of the law.

Advocate Sehapi, mitigating for the urgency of the application, said all the past 10 parliaments have for 30 years failed to comply with the provisions of section 59 (1) (e) of the Constitution.

Advocate Sehapi argued that the ruling majority“unreasonably and arbitrarily voted against the passing of the Conflict of Interest Bill, 2024” despite that it was“mandatorily required by section 59 (1) (e) of the Constitution”.

The section also mandates parliament, without fixing a time-frame, to pass legislation regulating Conflict of Interest by generally disqualifying top government officials from having influence, interest or entering into public contracts with the government.

“The fact that 30 years had since lapsed without predecessors of the current 11th Parliament passing the aforesaid legislation means that the latter is in mora debitoris – it owes the public a debt of having to pass the law with immediate effect,” Advocate Sehapi said.

“It has already vicariously delayed in its inheritable duty for full 30 years,” he said.

He said the ruling parties have betrayed their political fair play, ethics, moral standards they must respect, oath of office and trusteeship duties imposed on them by section 59 of the Constitution by refusing to vote in favour of the Bill.

He also said they have abused a democratic process by arbitrarily and unreasonably voting against a question they have direct pecuniary interest in“as a general principle of democracy majority rules. But there are equitable exceptions”.

The minority, he said, rules in exceptional circumstances, like where the MPs voted against the position mandatorily dictated by the constitution.

He also said the minority rules where the majority of MPs have unreasonably voted against their very oath of office and the actual or implied will of the people.

Also where MPs voted on and against a question they have pecuniary interest, and where their voting defied their ethical and moral obligations or convictions which they must respect.

The lawyer argued that in terms of section 59“a person is automatically disqualified ab initio from standing for elections and becoming an MP, if at the time of general elections he is in public contract with the government”.

Advocate Sehapi said a person who arbitrarily continues or starts contracting with the government after becoming its official, minister or MP“is automatically disqualified from being a Prime Minister, Minister, MP and/or Government official”.

“The current government ministers and MPs as trustees of the public resources were in public contracts with the state upon standing for general elections and they are continuing to contract with themselves doubling as private sector and public officials,” Advocate Sehapi said.

“This warrants an urgent interdict,” he said.

“The public coffers are facing possible dry up since the government officials have untrammeled access to the public financial resources for their own benefit to the prejudice of their oath of office and the voter's mandate.”

Speaker Tlohang Sekhamane has responded arguing that the constitution was followed to the letter in that it provides that“each house of parliament may regulate its own procedure and may in particular make rules for the orderly conduct of its own proceedings”.

Sekhamane argued that in terms of Standing Order 45(1) all questions put to the House shall be decided by the majority of votes of the members present and voting”.

“The motion was further debated also as a standard procedure and all members present voted and majority negatived (sic) the motion,” Sekhamane said.

“The rules of parliament regarding motions were followed to the letter,” he said.

He said the constitution disqualifies MPs from entering into prescribed contracts with the government,“but parliament has not prescribed such contracts”.

