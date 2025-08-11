EQS-News: JOST Werke SE / Key word(s): Disposal/Agreement

JOST signs agreement to sell the cranes business of Hyva to Mutares

11.08.2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JOST signs agreement to sell the cranes business of Hyva to Mutares Neu-Isenburg, August 11, 2025 - JOST Werke SE ("JOST"), one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of safety-related systems for the on- and off-highway commercial vehicle industry, has signed an agreement to sell the non-core cranes business acquired with the Hyva Group to Private Equity Investor Mutares SE & Co. KGaA ("Mutares"). In connection with the recent acquisition of Hyva, JOST reviewed the entire Hyva portfolio and identified the cranes business as non-core for JOST's growth strategy. Therefore, JOST has communicated its intention to explore divestment options for the cranes business to focus on the integration of the core Hyva portfolio (consolidated under the Hydraulics Business Line) and related organic growth opportunities. On August 11, 2025, Mutares signed a purchase agreement with JOST to acquire Hyva's global cranes business, representing sales revenue of around EUR 100 million. The closing of the transaction is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025. JOST will fulfill the ongoing projects related to the cranes business and will work closely with Mutares to achieve a seamless transition and customer experience. Joachim Dürr, CEO of JOST Werke SE, says:"I am very pleased with the progress of the post-merger integration between Hyva and JOST. The swift execution of the cranes divestment will allow us to focus even more on new growth opportunities for our core business and raising the identified synergies to achieve our AMBITION 2030 targets for profitable growth." Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: "The crane business unit of Hyva is a very promising new platform for our Goods & Services segment with a globally recognized brand in truck-mounted cranes. The business presents a turnaround and carve-out opportunity due to recent financial underperformance and operational inefficiencies. With our proven expertise in carve-outs and restructuring, we aim to restore profitability and drive sustainable growth. With a hands-on approach and long-term investment strategy, we see the company as a valuable addition to the Mutares portfolio." JOST has classified the cranes business as"assets held for sale" in accordance with IFRS 5 with effect from February 1, 2025. Accordingly, the revenues and results of the cranes business will be reported as"discontinued operations" with effect from February 1, 2025. The expected development of the aggregated sales revenue and adj. EBIT from continued and discontinued operations for the 2025 fiscal year is not affected by this reclassification, subject to the timing of the transaction's closing. Sales revenue from continued operations (i.e. excluding cranes business) is expected to grow by 40% to 50% year-on-year in fiscal year 2025, compared to the prior fiscal year (2024: €1,069m) and adjusted EBIT from continued operations (i.e. excluding cranes business) is expected to increase in 2025 by 23% to 28% compared to the previous fiscal year (2024: €113m).

Romy Acosta

Head of Investor Relations

T: +49 6102 295-379

About JOST : JOST is a world-leading producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. Under the umbrella brand of JOST, the comprehensive range of products is categorized into systems for On-Highway (transport industry) and Off-Highway applications (agriculture and construction industries). JOST's global leadership position is driven by the strength of its brands JOST, ROCKINGER, TRIDEC, Quicke and Hyva, its long-standing client relationships serviced through its global distribution network, and its efficient and asset-light business model. With its five core brands, the company is the global leading producer of fifth wheel couplings, landing gears, agricultural front loaders and front-end tipping cylinders. Since the acquisition of Hyva in 2025, JOST employs over 7,500 staff worldwide, has sales and production sites in more than 35 countries, and operations on six continents. JOST has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. About Mutares: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich, a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company: JOST Werke SE Siemensstraße 2 63263 Neu-Isenburg Germany

