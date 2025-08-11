PDEXCIL To Boost India, Sri Lanka Textile Trade

MENAFN - KNN India)The Powerloom Development & Export Promotion Council (PDEXCIL) is intensifying efforts to strengthen trade and cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, with a special focus on the textile sector.

Recently, PDEXCIL Chairman K. Sakthivel led a delegation of Indian fabric exporters to Sri Lanka to explore new opportunities and expand business collaborations.

The visit aimed to connect Indian textile producers with Sri Lankan buyers, encourage knowledge sharing, and promote high-quality Indian fabrics in the Sri Lankan market.

By fostering such linkages, PDEXCIL hopes to create long-term partnerships that benefit both nations' textile supply chains.

PDEXCIL, a government-supported non-profit organisation, plays a vital role in promoting India's powerloom sector and facilitating the export of fabrics and made-up textiles.

This mission aligns with India's broader trade strategy to enhance regional economic integration and support small and medium-sized enterprises in accessing global markets.

India and Sri Lanka share strong historic and cultural ties, with trade being a significant part of their relationship.

In recent years, both countries have worked to strengthen these connections through improved financial systems, infrastructure projects, and trade agreements.

The textile industry, in particular, has been identified as a sector with high growth potential due to complementary strengths-India's manufacturing capacity and Sri Lanka's garment production expertise.

The recent initiative by PDEXCIL not only promotes business but also serves as a platform for cultural and industrial exchange.

By expanding trade, both nations aim to generate employment, improve supply chain resilience, and foster sustainable economic growth in the region.

(KNN Bureau)