Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PDEXCIL To Boost India, Sri Lanka Textile Trade

PDEXCIL To Boost India, Sri Lanka Textile Trade


2025-08-11 02:06:37
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 11 (KNN) The Powerloom Development & Export Promotion Council (PDEXCIL) is intensifying efforts to strengthen trade and cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, with a special focus on the textile sector.

Recently, PDEXCIL Chairman K. Sakthivel led a delegation of Indian fabric exporters to Sri Lanka to explore new opportunities and expand business collaborations.

The visit aimed to connect Indian textile producers with Sri Lankan buyers, encourage knowledge sharing, and promote high-quality Indian fabrics in the Sri Lankan market.

By fostering such linkages, PDEXCIL hopes to create long-term partnerships that benefit both nations' textile supply chains.

PDEXCIL, a government-supported non-profit organisation, plays a vital role in promoting India's powerloom sector and facilitating the export of fabrics and made-up textiles.

This mission aligns with India's broader trade strategy to enhance regional economic integration and support small and medium-sized enterprises in accessing global markets.

India and Sri Lanka share strong historic and cultural ties, with trade being a significant part of their relationship.

In recent years, both countries have worked to strengthen these connections through improved financial systems, infrastructure projects, and trade agreements.

The textile industry, in particular, has been identified as a sector with high growth potential due to complementary strengths-India's manufacturing capacity and Sri Lanka's garment production expertise.

The recent initiative by PDEXCIL not only promotes business but also serves as a platform for cultural and industrial exchange.

By expanding trade, both nations aim to generate employment, improve supply chain resilience, and foster sustainable economic growth in the region.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN11082025000155011030ID1109913286

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search