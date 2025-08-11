GAIL And Hindustan Copper Limited Sign Strategic Partnership For Critical Mineral Development

MENAFN - KNN India)GAIL (India) Limited and Hindustan Copper Limited have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly explore and develop critical mineral resources both domestically and internationally.

The partnership aims to strengthen India's self-reliance in essential minerals while supporting the nation's clean energy and advanced technology sectors.

The agreement was formally signed by Sanjay Agarwal, Executive Director for Business Development and Exploration & Production at GAIL, and Binod Kumar Gupta, Executive Director for Mining and Resource Planning at Hindustan Copper Limited.

The signing ceremony was conducted in the presence of senior leadership from both organisations, including R.K. Singhal, Director of Business Development at GAIL, and Sanjeev K. Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of HCL, alongside other senior officials.

According to GAIL's official statement, this strategic alliance combines GAIL's established expertise in energy infrastructure development with HCL's specialised capabilities in mineral exploration and mining operations.

The collaboration is designed to enhance India's capacity for sourcing, processing, and utilising critical minerals that serve as fundamental components for renewable energy systems, electric mobility solutions, electronics manufacturing, and other advanced technological applications.

The partnership specifically targets critical minerals including copper, lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements, which are essential raw materials for manufacturing batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, and various electronic components.

India currently relies heavily on imports for these resources, with a significant portion sourced from China, making domestic exploration and production vital for long-term energy security and sustained industrial growth.

GAIL, operating as a Maharatna central public sector enterprise, serves as India's primary natural gas transmission and distribution company with extensive operations spanning gas pipeline networks, petrochemical production, and renewable energy projects.

The company has been actively diversifying its portfolio to include renewable energy initiatives and green hydrogen development alongside its traditional natural gas operations.

The two organisations emphasised that this memorandum represents a forward-thinking approach to developing India's mineral resources while simultaneously exploring strategic opportunities in international markets.

They noted that the collaboration reflects their mutual commitment to supporting national development objectives, advancing technological progress, and implementing sustainable resource management practices.

This partnership is positioned to contribute significantly to India's broader strategy of reducing import dependence while building domestic capabilities in critical mineral sectors that underpin the country's transition to clean energy and advanced manufacturing technologies.

(KNN Bureau)