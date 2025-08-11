Punjab Triples Renewable Energy Capacity In A Decade, Aligning With India's Renewable Energy Goals

MENAFN - KNN India)Punjab has significantly expanded its renewable energy infrastructure over the past decade, with installed capacity increasing threefold from 660.44 MW in 2014-15 to 2,174.12 MW in 2024-25, Union Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The state's renewable energy growth trajectory showed consistent upward momentum throughout the period. Capacity increased to 895.08 MW in 2015-16, followed by 1,286.36 MW in 2016-17 and 1,420.68 MW in 2017-18.

The expansion continued with 1,426.08 MW in 2018-19, 1,470.56 MW in 2019-20, and 1,647.50 MW in 2020-21. Further growth was recorded at 1,767.82 MW in 2021-22, 1,865.63 MW in 2022-23, and 2,067.62 MW in 2023-24 before reaching the current level.

Punjab's renewable energy development aligns with national trends, as renewable sources now contribute over 49 percent of India's total power generation capacity in 2024-25.

This milestone represents a significant shift in the country's energy portfolio toward sustainable sources.

In addition to renewable energy expansion, Punjab has strengthened its large hydroelectric power infrastructure. The state's large hydro capacity increased from 3,090 MW in 2014-15 to 3,827 MW in 2024-25.

The hydro capacity showed steady growth, reaching 3,145 MW in 2015-16, then 3,782 MW in both 2016-17 and 2017-18, followed by 3,809 MW in 2018-19 and 2020-21, and 3,819 MW in 2019-20.

The capacity stabilised at 3,818 MW in 2021-22 and 2022-23 before reaching the current 3,827 MW in both 2023-24 and 2024-25.

The minister's statement was delivered in response to parliamentary questions raised by Rajya Sabha member Sandosh Kumar P, who had sought comprehensive information regarding national renewable energy generation statistics, state-wise details of renewable energy plants commissioned since 2015, and total renewable energy power generation figures for the previous three years.

(KNN Bureau)