Cabinet Approves Rs 4,250 Cr Special Development Packages For Assam & Tripura

MENAFN - KNN India)The Union Cabinet has approved four new components under the existing Central Sector Scheme of Special Development Packages (SDPs) for Assam and Tripura, with a total central outlay of Rs 4,250 crore.

The initiative is aimed at implementing commitments made under various Memoranda of Settlement (MoS) signed between the Government of India, the respective state governments, and different ethnic groups in the two states.

In Assam, the funding will support infrastructure projects in Adivasi-inhabited areas, villages within the North Cacher Hills Autonomous Council linked to the Dimasa National Liberation Army and Dimasa People's Supreme Council, and regions associated with the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

Tripura's allocation will focus on the socio-economic development of tribal communities in line with agreements signed with the National Liberation Front of Twipra (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).

The overall financial implication of these new components is Rs 7,250 crore, comprising Rs 4,250 crore from the central government under the existing scheme-Rs 4,000 crore earmarked for Assam over five years from 2025–26 to 2029–30, and Rs 250 crore for Tripura over four years from 2025–26 to 2028–29-and an additional Rs 3,000 crore to be provided by the Assam state government from its own resources.

The projects are expected to generate substantial employment through infrastructure and livelihood initiatives, benefiting youth and women via skill development, income generation, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The government anticipates that the schemes will improve socio-economic conditions, enhance access to health and education, promote tourism, and bring stability to communities affected by past unrest.

Officials emphasised that the packages are designed to uplift vulnerable and marginalised groups that have not fully benefited from existing government schemes.

They are expected to have a transformative impact on Adivasi and Dimasa communities in Assam, tribal groups in Tripura, and other districts covered under the MoS agreements.

The decision builds on the positive outcomes of earlier MoS-based packages, such as those for the Bodo and Karbi groups, which have contributed to peace-building and development in the region.

(KNN Bureau)