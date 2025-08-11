Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CCEA Clears Rs 2,157-Cr Four-Lane Upgrade Of Marakkanampuducherry Highway, To Create 18 Lakh Person-Days Of Jobs

2025-08-11 02:06:37
(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Aug 11 (KNN) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the construction of a four-lane Marakkanam–Puducherry section (46 km) of National Highway 332A in Tamil Nadu at a total capital cost of Rs 2,157 crore.

The project will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

At present, connectivity between Chennai, Puducherry, Viluppuram, and Nagapattinam relies on the existing two-lane NH-332A and adjoining state highways, which face heavy congestion due to high traffic volumes, particularly in densely populated stretches and major towns.

The upgrade to a four-lane configuration aims to ease congestion, enhance road safety, and meet the mobility needs of fast-growing urban centres along the corridor.

The project will integrate with two major national highways (NH-32 and NH-332) and two state highways (SH-136 and SH-203), ensuring improved access to key economic, social, and logistics hubs across Tamil Nadu.

It will also strengthen multi-modal connectivity by linking with Puducherry and Chinnababusamudram railway stations, Chennai and Puducherry airports, and Cuddalore minor port, facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers.

According to the government, the upgraded corridor is expected to boost regional economic growth, improve connectivity to religious and commercial centres, promote tourism in Puducherry, and create new opportunities for trade and industry.

Construction is projected to generate about 8 lakh person-days of direct employment and 10 lakh person-days of indirect employment.

(KNN Bureau)

